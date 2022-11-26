Puducherry celebrates Constitution Day

November 26, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory joined the rest of the country in celebrating Constitution Day on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma administered the pledge to government employees at the Chief Secretariat. District Collector E. Vallavan, Secretaries and other senior officers attended the function. Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary administered the pledge to the staff at Raj Nivas.

Constitution served well: DGP

Director General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal said the Constitution had served well for the country in keeping the nation united. Participating in the Constitution Day function at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jipmer campus, he said when the country got freedom many, especially those in the West, thought the nation would not survive, due to the existence of many fault lines.

Mr. Lal said their predictions were proved wrong and the county progressed and remained united. “Our society and politics have several fault lines. But predictions of Balkanisation has proved wrong. The Constitution has worked well for the country,” he said.

Delving into history to show the evolution of democracy and the rule of law, the DGP said the two evolved as human mind progressed with education taking centre stage. The very purpose of the Constitution was to protect the rights of the people and guarantee protection to the people. He also participated in the school Assembly. KV principal Jose Mathew was present.