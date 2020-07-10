Puducherry Cabinet to finalise text of L-G address and budget speech

Ahead of convening the budget session of the Legislative Assembly next week, the cabinet will meet on Friday evening to finalise the text of the customary address of the Lieutenant Governor.
The cabinet meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, will also approve a draft of the budget speech 2020-21, a government source told The Hindu.
“Two main agenda items before the cabinet will be the customary address of the L-G and approval for the budget speech. The budget estimate has already been approved by the Finance Ministry and forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. In anticipation of the MHA approval any time now, the text of the budget speech will be approved,” the source said.
Other items brought before the cabinet, including certain measures meant to contain the spread of novel coronavirus could be also taken up for discussion, the source added.
“The Assembly, in all likelihood, will be convened next week to present a full budget. The session will be very short, most likely to be held for two to three days,” said a ruling party member.
The Assembly passed a vote on account of ₹2,042 crore on March 30 for a period of three months. The expenditure sanction given by the house was till June 30, the source said.
