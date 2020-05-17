Puducherry

Puducherry Cabinet to decide on lockdown today

Committee to also take a call on reopening of liquor outlets

The Cabinet will meet on Monday to decide on whether to extend the lockdown till May 31 with further easing of curbs, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Cabinet would also take a call on whether to reopen liquor outlets, which had remained shut since March 24.

The government was exploring ways to improve the fiscal situation through revenue generation, Mr. Narayanasamy said. Madras School of Economics, which had conducted a comprehensive study into the fiscal status and revenue sources, would soon be submitting its report on revenue generation, he added.

The government’s view has been that it was eligible for 41% of its revenue as grants by the Centre, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

The Chief Minister lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of raising the borrowing limit for the States from the present 3% to 5% of the GDP during 2021.

“I have raised with the Prime Minister, the appeal to hike the borrowing limit. The decision will provide relief to States,” he said.

While also welcoming the allocation of ₹40,000 crore to the MGNREGA, which would revive the rural economy, he dubbed the economic package of ₹20 lakh crore as a rehash of the existing schemes in the 2020-21 Budget, which is aimed at increasingly opening up sensitive sectors to for private players.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:44:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-cabinet-to-decide-on-lockdown-today/article31610297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY