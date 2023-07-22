ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Cabinet to decide on 10% quota for government school students in professional courses, on Monday

July 22, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Cabinet meeting will be held at 4 p.m on Monday, July, 24, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry government has decided to convene a meeting of the cabinet on July 24, 2023 to decide on providing 10% horizontal reservation to students studying in government schools for admission to “MBBS and other professional courses.”

The government has circulated a note regarding the provision to provide 10% reservation among government concerned departments.

The Cabinet meeting will be held at 4 p.m on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Earlier this week, interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a CII function, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio, said consultations were being held at the government level to introduce the quota system.

On July 18, 2023 the AIADMK had staged a demonstration near the Assembly in Puducherry demanding implementation of 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical colleges in the Union Territory, along the lines of the quota system introduced by the previous AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu.

