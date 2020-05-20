Puducherry

Puducherry Cabinet meets for third consecutive day on reopening of liquor shops

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, who also holds the Excise portfolio, told reporters that there was no difference of opinion between the Lt. Governor and the Cabinet on the issue.

A Cabinet meeting was convened for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to discuss issues pertaining to reopening of Indian Made Foreign Liquor outlets in the Union Territory.

The Cabinet on Monday decided to levy 50% tax on alcohol as “special corona fee,” and also allowed takeaways at IMFL outlets from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting Wednesday.

As reopening of the outlets did not happen as per Cabinet schedule, due to delay in getting clearance from Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam met Ms. Bedi around noon to sort out the issues. Before heading to attend the meeting, Mr Namassivayam, who also holds the Excise portfolio, told reporters that there was no difference of opinion between the Lt. Governor and the Cabinet on the issue.

The Lt. Governor expressed apprehension about inflow of people from the neighbouring districts of Cuddalore and Villupuram in Tamil Nadu to procure liquor. Both districts in Tamil Nadu had been declared red zones and arrival of people would create a healthcare challenge in containing spread of COVID-19, the Minister said.

“She has also given her suggestions. The Cabinet will deliberate on all issues raised by the Lt. Governor,” Mr. Namassivayam said. According to a government source, Ms. Bedi proposed a tax hike of more than what was proposed by the government in all four regions of the Union Territory.

