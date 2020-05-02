Puducherry Cabinet meet today

The Cabinet will meet on Sunday to decide the modalities for implementing extension of lockdown in the Union Territory, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said.

In an audio released to the media on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the Cabinet would decide on the relaxations to revive economic activity. While extending the nationwide lockdown till May 17, the Centre permitted relaxation in green and orange zones. The four regions in U.T. fall in orange or green zones, the Chief Minister said. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had permitted opening of standalone shops and industrial units in rural pockets, outside the containment zones.

The Cabinet would look into the demand of the trade and business to ease rules for opening units, he said.

Urging the Centre to provide more aid to marginalised sections of people and States to tide over the financial constraints arising out of the lockdown, he urged people to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. So far, the fund had received ₹7 crore, he said.

From next week, the government would start distributing multivitamin and zinc tablets to front line workers in a bid to improve their immunity against novel coronavirus.

As per the request of his government, Uttar Pradesh had made arrangements for the return of 22 pilgrims from the U.T. stranded in Varanasi. They were expected to return in a few days, the Chief Minister said.