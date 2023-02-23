Puducherry budget to be presented on March 13

February 23, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Budget session of the Legislative Assembly will commence with the customary address of the Lt. Governor on March 9, Speaker R. Selvam said here on Thursday.

The Lt. Governor would address the House at around 9. 30 a.m on the opening day of the session. The House would debate on her address for the next two days, Mr. Selvam told during a press conference.

Budget on March 13

After discussion on the Lt. Governor’s address for two days, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy would present the annual budget for 2023-24 on March 13. The budget would be presented in the house at 9. 45 a.m, the Speaker said.

Mr Selvam said, after a gap of after 12 years, a full budget was being presented before the beginning of the financial year in the Union Territory.

PCS officers flayed

The Assembly would take up the issue of delay caused by Puducherry Civil Service (PCS) officers in clearing files. The Ministers and legislators have complained about the hurdles created by a section of officers in speedy implementation of welfare and development programmes, he said.

“Some PCS officers are raising unwanted queries while processing files. The queries misguide IAS officers. Around 10 per cent of the officers are causing hurdles and they will be made accountable for their deeds when the House convenes. The Assembly will initiate strong action against such officers,” he added.

