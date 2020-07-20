Puducherry Budget Session commences despite objections by Lt Governor Bedi

Ignoring the directive of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to defer the Assembly proceedings, the ruling Congress commenced the budget session as scheduled on Monday. Though the session was scheduled to start at 9. 30 a.m, the proceedings began at 9. 45 a.m.

As Speaker V. P. Sivakolandhu occupied the chair, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, urged the Speaker to dispense with the Lt Governor’s customary address as she failed to arrive at the Assembly.

Ms Bedi, on Sunday night, had directed the government to announce a fresh date as procedures were violated in relation to submitting the Annual Financial Statement (AFS) and Demand for Grants for the year.

Moving the resolution to dispense with the list of business earlier scheduled, and adjourn the house, Mr. Lakshminarayanan said as per 309 of the Business Rules, the House can dispense with the listed business. He urged an adjournment of the house till the budget presentation at 12.05 p.m. as scheduled. The Speaker then adjourned the house at 9.50 a.m.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, in reply to the letter addressed to him by Ms. Bedi on Sunday night, denied any procedural violation in convening the Assembly.

The Chief Minister said the government had forwarded the budget estimate for President’s assent on May 20 with the approval of Lt Governor. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on June 16 informed the government about the approval given by the Centre for AFS.

Immediately, after receiving the approval, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat as per the rules, was directed to convene the Assembly session. The government had decided to convene the Assembly on Monday with the approval of the Lt Governor, the Chief Minister said in his letter.

On the Lt Governor’s contention that approval has not been sought for Demands for Grants, the Chief Minister said the agenda for the house other than presentation of the customary address and presentation of the budget, would be decided normally by the Business Advisory Committee.

The Legislative Assembly Secretariat had informed the Lt Governor that the date for introduction of Demands for Grants and discussion of the budget would be intimated after BAC finalises the date, the Chief Minister said in his letter.

“Being in Puducherry as administrator for four years, your goodself is very well aware about the laid down procedure and customary practices and there is no violation of the same,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also contended that there was no need to submit AFS to the Lt Governor for approval after the President has given approval.

While the Principal Opposition party the All India N. R Congress boycotted the morning session, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs and nominated legislators belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party raised objections to the convening of the Assembly in spite of the Lt Governor’s directive.