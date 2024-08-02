Puducherry budget | New runway orientation proposed in Puducherry Airport

The Puducherry government has proposed a new runway orientation to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which involves orienting the current runway in the Puducherry Airport towards NH 45 at a 40-50 degree angle so as to provide a 3,000-meter-long runway in the most cost-effective manner

The Budget for 2024-25 presented in the Assembly stated that the AAI will soon take up the technical and economic feasibility study of the proposed new runway.

Tourism development

The Request for Proposal for development of theme park, resorts, convention centres and wellness centres under PPP mode at Manapet village has been prepared. The tenders for the projects will be floated soon. The government has also proposed to organise signature events round-the-year, including Adventure Sports Carnival, food festival and beach festival. An agreement has also been signed for the development of a digital museum at Murungapakkam.

Police

The renovation of the Police Headquarters; a heritage structure; construction of a swimming pool at Puducherry Police Training School; construction of a new building for Armoury unit and construction of coastal police station for Mahe will be taken up in the current year.

In order to facilitate seamless transfer of data between police, prisons, judiciary and forensics, the existing online portal — Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) — will be upgraded to ICJS 2.0 with the Central assistance of ₹6.29 crore.

Smart City

A study to assess the condition of the existing underground drainage system in Puducherry, laid nearly 40 years ago, is under way. The Public Works Department has been assigned to carry out improvement works in the UGD system at a cost of ₹52.50 crore for which tenders have already been floated.

Work on the construction of an Integrated Command and Control Centre for Puducherry at a cost of ₹100 crore is in progress and is expected to be completed by December, 2024.