ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Budget: Necessary for govt. to find ways to raise additional revenue resources, says CM Rangasamy

Updated - August 02, 2024 03:42 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 03:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Of the total budget outlay of ₹12,700 crore, a sum of ₹10, 969 crore has been set aside for Revenue Expenditure and ₹1, 730 crore for Capital Expenditure.

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presents the Budget for the year 2024-25 at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on August 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has stressed on the need to mobilise additional revenue resources to meet the growing committed expenditure requirements and also to fund development programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his Budget speech, the Chief Minister said the committed expenditure requirements for providing salary, pension, re-payment of loan and its interest are on the rise. The government was able to keep the fiscal deficit and Debt/GSDP ratio under control without impacting spending on development and welfare measures, he said.

“The government is keeping fiscal deficit and Debt/GSDP ratio under control. This financial year, the government has increased capital expenditure and concentrated on welfare measures. Since the committed expenditure requirements are on the rise, it becomes necessary for the government to search ways and means for mobilising additional resources to spend more on development activities for job creation and overall development of UT,” the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total budget outlay of ₹12,700 crore, a sum of ₹10,969 crore has been set aside for Revenue Expenditure and ₹1, 730 crore for Capital Expenditure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Union Territory’s own revenue has been worked out at ₹6,914.66 crore, Central Assistance including State Relief Fund has been estimated at ₹3,268.98 crore and allocation under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme at ₹430 crore. Another ₹20 crore would come to UT’s exchequer as Central Road Fund. The Centre has allowed UT to borrow ₹2,066.36 crore to bridge the fiscal deficit, the Chief Minister said, presenting the Budget.

The committed expenditure of the government included ₹1,817 crore towards repayment of loan and its interest, ₹2,574 crore for salary payment, ₹1,388 crore for pensions and ₹2,509 crore for purchase of power. Around ₹1,900 crore would be incurred for old age pension, providing financial assistance to women head of families and subsidy for LPG cylinder, the Chief Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Puducherry

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US