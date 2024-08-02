GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry Budget: Necessary for govt. to find ways to raise additional revenue resources, says CM Rangasamy

Of the total budget outlay of ₹12,700 crore, a sum of ₹10, 969 crore has been set aside for Revenue Expenditure and ₹1, 730 crore for Capital Expenditure.

Updated - August 02, 2024 03:42 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 03:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presents the Budget for the year 2024-25 at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on August 2, 2024

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presents the Budget for the year 2024-25 at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on August 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has stressed on the need to mobilise additional revenue resources to meet the growing committed expenditure requirements and also to fund development programmes.

In his Budget speech, the Chief Minister said the committed expenditure requirements for providing salary, pension, re-payment of loan and its interest are on the rise. The government was able to keep the fiscal deficit and Debt/GSDP ratio under control without impacting spending on development and welfare measures, he said.

“The government is keeping fiscal deficit and Debt/GSDP ratio under control. This financial year, the government has increased capital expenditure and concentrated on welfare measures. Since the committed expenditure requirements are on the rise, it becomes necessary for the government to search ways and means for mobilising additional resources to spend more on development activities for job creation and overall development of UT,” the Chief Minister said.

Of the total budget outlay of ₹12,700 crore, a sum of ₹10,969 crore has been set aside for Revenue Expenditure and ₹1, 730 crore for Capital Expenditure.

The Union Territory’s own revenue has been worked out at ₹6,914.66 crore, Central Assistance including State Relief Fund has been estimated at ₹3,268.98 crore and allocation under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme at ₹430 crore. Another ₹20 crore would come to UT’s exchequer as Central Road Fund. The Centre has allowed UT to borrow ₹2,066.36 crore to bridge the fiscal deficit, the Chief Minister said, presenting the Budget.

The committed expenditure of the government included ₹1,817 crore towards repayment of loan and its interest, ₹2,574 crore for salary payment, ₹1,388 crore for pensions and ₹2,509 crore for purchase of power. Around ₹1,900 crore would be incurred for old age pension, providing financial assistance to women head of families and subsidy for LPG cylinder, the Chief Minister said.

