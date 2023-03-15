Puducherry Budget | Left parties say proposals are disappointing, no commitment to pushing for Statehood, reopening ration shops

March 15, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have termed the budget presented by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy disappointing, with regard to the creation of jobs, revamping of cooperative institutions, reopening of ration shops and a commitment to obtain statehood for the Union Territory.

In separate statements, CPI secretary A.M Saleem and CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam said several schemes announced in the budget are continuation of existing programmes.

Mr. Saleem said schemes such as the free distribution of laptops and uniforms introduced in the last budget, only remain on paper. He said the monthly assistance of ₹300 for LPG cylinder was not sufficient, as the financial burden on people has “increased” after the BJP came to power at the Centre. The CPI also flayed the Chief Minister on his silence on the issue of statehood, in the budget speech.

“Switching over of all government schools to the CBSE pattern from classes 6 to 12 is an initiative to implement the New Education Policy,” he said.

CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam said the Chief Minister has disappointed the people of the UT by not making any commitment on the reopening of ration shops.

In the last budget, the government had promised to constitute a committee to make the PDS outlets functional, he said. However, this budget was silent on the issue of closed PDS outlets. The assurance to provide ₹300 per month as LPG subsidy was inadequate, as the price of cylinders had gone up from ₹410 to ₹ 1,200 in 2023, he added.