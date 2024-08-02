ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Budget lays emphasis on upgrading health infrastructure

Published - August 02, 2024 08:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Budget for 2024-25 has allocated ₹1,111.10 crore for the Health Department with an emphasis to upgrade hospital infrastructure. A primary health centre at a cost of ₹2.73 crore at Sedarapet, health sub-centres at Thattanchavady and Kalitheerthankuppam, and a new building for the Government General Hospital in Karaikal are among the proposals.

Upgrading facilities at Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute, establishment of a new dialysis unit at Community Health Centre in Karikalampakkam, paediatric neurology unit, full-fledged Vertigo lab, high-definition camera for laparoscopy and introduction of robotic surgery in the Urology Department in the Government General Hospital are part of the plans.

New wellness centres for homeopathy will be started at Lawspet, Ariyankuppam, Gorimedu, Thirukkanur, Karaikal and Pandakkal in Mahe, the Budget stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US