Puducherry Budget lays emphasis on upgrading health infrastructure

The Puducherry Budget for 2024-25 has allocated ₹1,111.10 crore for the Health Department with an emphasis to upgrade hospital infrastructure. A primary health centre at a cost of ₹2.73 crore at Sedarapet, health sub-centres at Thattanchavady and Kalitheerthankuppam, and a new building for the Government General Hospital in Karaikal are among the proposals.

Upgrading facilities at Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Postgraduate Institute, establishment of a new dialysis unit at Community Health Centre in Karikalampakkam, paediatric neurology unit, full-fledged Vertigo lab, high-definition camera for laparoscopy and introduction of robotic surgery in the Urology Department in the Government General Hospital are part of the plans.

New wellness centres for homeopathy will be started at Lawspet, Ariyankuppam, Gorimedu, Thirukkanur, Karaikal and Pandakkal in Mahe, the Budget stated.