Puducherry Budget lays emphasis on upgrading health infrastructure

March 13, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A transplant centre at a cost of ₹1.8 crore under National Organ Transplant programme of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and a new building for trauma care at Government General Hospital are among the proposals

The Hindu Bureau

The Budget for 2023-24 has allocated ₹1,042.64 crore for the Health Department with an emphasis on upgrading hospital infrastructure.

A transplant centre at a cost of ₹1.8 crore under National Organ Transplant programme of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and a new building for trauma care at Government General Hospital are among the proposals.

Upgrading facilities at Government General Hospital, Karaikal, providing a generator and incubator for Government General Hospital, Mahe, and undertaking renovation and repair works at The General Hospital, Yanam are part of the plans.

In addition to renovating the Primary Health Centre in Mudaliarpet, the Budget envisaged a new PHC at Sandhai Pudukkuppam village.

A 500MA X-ray Unit, three fully automated Blood Cell Counter and Shortwave Diathermy will be procured at a cost of ₹20 lakh for the Community Health Centre in Mannadipet.

Renovating the roof and purchasing ECG machine in the Community Health Centre, Thirunallar, Karaikal, an Emergency Ward in Casualty at Community Health Centre, Palloor, Mahe are proposed.

In order to manage all fatal viral diseases, it is proposed to set up a diagnostic molecular virology laboratory and upgrade the molecular diagnostic laboratory as per the infection control measures. A comprehensive skill laboratory for Anatomy, Orthopaedics and other departments at a project cost of ₹51 crore is proposed at the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute by availing loan assistance from Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

It is also proposed to upgrade the infrastructure facilities in Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Science as per Indian Dental Association guidelines at a project cost of ₹27.21 crore on SIDBI loan.

Screening units for cervical cancer will be set up at all the health and wellness centre to examine all married women above 30 years of age.

