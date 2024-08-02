Puducherry Budget: Government to formulate technology neutral emission control policy to increase use of electric vehicles

The Puducherry government is considering the formulation of a technology neutral emission control policy to increase the use of electric and hybrid vehicles in the Union Territory.

The Budget for 2024-25 presented in the Assembly, stated that the policy is aimed at reducing vehicular pollution and charging stations would be installed in public and private places with financial support and skill development training.

E-buses

The government has also proposed to operate 25 nine metre e-buses for public transport through Public Private Partnership (PPP) under the Smart city scheme. Of this, 10 will be AC buses and will ply on urban and sub-urban areas. In addition to this, a total of 75 e-buses will be procured under the Prime Minister’s e-bus Seva scheme with grant of subsidy from the Union government.

The bus depot infrastructure will be developed with 100% grant and behind-the-meter charging infrastructure with a 90% grant from the Centre.

Automatic fare collection

To enhance operational efficiency and revenue collection, the Automatic Fare Collection and Intelligent Transport System will be brought into use by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation. The project has been sanctioned by the Central Government and is in the tendering stage.

As many as 15 smart shelters will soon be established in Puducherry under the Smart City scheme. In addition, 38 e-rickshaws will be operated in the city limits. The vehicles will be operated by women self-help group members.

In order to incentivise people to phase out their old vehicles, the government has come out with the Puducherry Vehicle Scrapping Policy, 2024. According to the policy, new vehicles will be provided with a road tax concession of 25% on the scrapped vehicles for non-transport vehicles and 15% in the case of transport vehicles.

