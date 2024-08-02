Puducherry Budget: Agro-forestry nurseries, schemes for homestead vegetable, nutrition garden in schools proposed

Schemes to promote homestead vegetable cultivation and nutrition gardens in schools, financial assistance for post-harvest operations to upgrade paddy quality to standards for central procurement and the establishment of two agro-forestry nurseries are among the measures proposed for the agriculture and farmers’ welfare sector, that has been earmarked ₹171.22 crore in the Budget for 2024-25.

Presenting the Budget, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the En Veedu En Nilam scheme envisaged promoting homestead vegetable cultivation in a cluster-based approach by extending an aid of ₹5,000 input cost per individual.

The scheme to popularise vegetables in homestead and rooftop gardens would have technical support of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and be launched coinciding with Aadi pattam (signifying the commencement of harvest season in mid-July-mid-August period)

The government proposes to establish vegetable/nutrition gardens in school campuses involving school children with financial assistance of ₹2.50 per sq.ft. with a maximum cap of 4,000 sq.ft. or ₹10,000 per school.

It is also proposed to set up two large nurseries for promoting agro forestry in an area of one hectare at a cost of ₹16 lakh each at KVKs in Puducherry and Manapet Forest Land to produce one lakh saplings. This would be undertaken under the the sub-mission on Agricultural Mechanisation Scheme.

To increase the farming land, it is proposed to extend the subsidy at ₹15,000 per hectare for cutting and removal of Prosophis Juliflora in uncultivated agricultural lands in Karaikal region so as to be able to cultivate them. Production of biochar from Prosophis juliflora will be taken up this year for use in organic farming. Towards reducing use of conventional electricity and the recurrent expenditure of ₹5.50 crore every year, the government will extend 100% subsidy for installation of solar pump under PM-Kusum in a phased manner for three years.

Assistance will be extended to farmers for performing post-harvest operations to upgrade the quality of paddy to meet the standards for procurement through Food Corporation of India at ₹2 per kg. of paddy for ensuring fair and remunerative price for their produce. The procurement target is 10,000 MT in Puducherry and 20,000 MT in Karaikal.

Financial assistance of ₹1 lakh per acre will be extended as back ended subsidy for the establishment of permanent pandal to a land holding with minimum area of 10 acre and a maximum of 2 hectare per individual farmer.