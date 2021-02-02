Puducherry

Puducherry BJP vice-president sworn-in as nominated MLA

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 02 February 2021 02:02 IST
Updated: 02 February 2021 02:02 IST

Vikraman was nominated as legislator by the Centre

BJP’s Puducherry unit vice president T. Vikraman was on Monday sworn-in as nominated MLA in the 33-member House.

Speaker V.P. Sivakolunthu administered the oath to the new legislator in his chamber.

The BJP’s two other nominated MLAs V. Saminathan, Puducherry unit president and S. Selvaganapathy and former Minister A. Namassivayam, who recently crossed over from the Congress to the BJP, joined the brief ceremony.

Mr. Vikraman was nominated as legislator by the Centre following the passing away of nominated member K. G. Shankar.

