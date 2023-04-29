Puducherry BJP to organise special programmes in 200 places to mark 100th edition of PM’s Mann Ki Baat

April 29, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organise special events in 200 places to mark the 100 th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, April 30.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, party president V. Saminathan said the Prime Minister launched the programme on the occasion of Vijayadashmi in 2014 as a means of directly communicating with people of the country. As the Prime Minister would be addressing people for the 100 th time on Sunday, party workers would fan out to 200 places covering all 30 constituencies to propagate his ideas. Party workers will telecast the programme, galvanising around 30,000 people, he added.

Dismissing DMK criticism on the AINRC-BJP government’s decision to provide special permission to women working in various offices for two hours on three Fridays of a month to perform pujas, the BJP leader said women voters of the Union Territory would teach the Dravidian party a big lesson for criticising the scheme.

Mr. Saminathan said the decision has got nothing to do with RSS ideology as alleged by Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva .“The government has taken a decision considering the welfare of people. The women of the U.T. will give a befitting answer to the DMK for opposing a pro-welfare measure,” he said.