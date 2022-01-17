Puducherry BJP seeks more Central assistance for U.T.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam and BJP leader V. Saminathan holding a pre-budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

PUDUCHERRY

17 January 2022 11:41 IST

Namassivayam and Saminathan hold a virtual meet with Nirmala Sitharaman

The local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has sought an increased allocation in the Union Budget for the Union Territory.

In a virtual conference with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, Home Minister A. Namassivayam and BJP president V. Saminathan requested more Central grant to implement welfare and development works in the Union Territory.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Swaminathan told The Hindu that the party had requested Ms. Sitharaman to allocate adequate amount in the budget to expand Puducherry airport. The expansion of runway was one of the electoral promises made by the BJP in the Assembly polls, he said.

The party sought Central assistance to revive the closed public sector units and co-operative outlets to provide jobs to local residents. The Centre should also set aside more money in the budget for infrastructure development, the BJP president said.

“People of Puducherry have great expectations of the NDA government. Voters expect the Central government to provide more assistance to the Union Territory. So, we have sought more budgetary support,” Mr Swaminathan said.

The party also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully initiating COVID-19 vaccination programme in the country. The Prime Minister gave the leadership to carry out the largest vaccination programme in the world, he added.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy was also present.