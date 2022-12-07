Puducherry BJP president briefs party’s national leadership on developments in Union Territory

December 07, 2022 03:39 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

BJP president J. P. Nadda was briefed about the political developments in the Union Territory by the Puducherry party president V. Saminathan, at a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Mr. Saminathan, along with the party’s Union Territory in-charge, Nirmal Kumar Surana, met Mr. Nadda on the sidelines of the party’s organisational meet in New Delhi.

Mr. Saminathan told The Hindu that the national president was given a detailed briefing about political developments in the UT. He was also briefed about the activities carried out by the party and its various wings in the UT, he said.

“The party president has asked us to start preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. The leadership has asked us to activate booth-level works for LS polls. As per these directions, workers of our party will visit every house to create awareness among voters on the work done by the Prime Minister,“ he said. Mr. Saminathan also said national leaders of the party would be visiting Puducherry every month ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting at Delhi was attended by national office-bearers, State unit presidents and general secretaries.