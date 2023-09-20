Puducherry BJP MLA stages protest in front of Assembly seeking action against District Collector

September 20, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A few minutes before the Puducherry Legislative Assembly assembled on Wednesday, ruling party legislator belonging to the BJP, P.M.L Kalyanasundaram, staged a sit-in protest in front of the Assembly seeking action against District Collector E. Vallavan.

Mr. Kalyanasundaram reached the Assembly premises around 9 a.m and sat in the portico of the Assembly. He told reporters that the District Collector was not initiating any measures to address the grievances of certain legislators. The Collector was acting in a “biased manner.” The Revenue Department had failed to issue pattas for deserving people in his Kalapet constituency, he said.

The legislator also expressed concern over the inaction of the government in taking disciplinary proceedings against the Collector despite cases being registered against Revenue officials for their involvement in the Kamatchiamman Temple land grabbing case. The legislator said the Collector was heading the Revenue Department.

“Serious charges have been levelled against the Department in the land grabbing case. The Collector cannot absolve himself of his responsibilities in the land grabbing issue. There are also several allegations against the Excise Department, which also comes under the control of Mr Vallavan,” he said.

The MLA withdraw the protest after Speaker R. Selvam held talks with him.

Memorandum submitted

Later, the Independent legislator supporting the BJP in the ruling NDA, P Angalane, submitted a memorandum seeking action against the District Collector. He also expressed support to Mr. Kalyanasundaram for his protest against the District Collector.