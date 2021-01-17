Puducherry BJP MLA K.G. Shankar no more

BJP’s Puducherry unit Treasurer and MLA K.G. Shankar died of cardiac arrest at his residence early on Sunday, his family said.
The 70-year old leader, a nominated MLA of the Union Territory Assembly, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.
Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Assembly Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu, State BJP president V. Saminathan and assembly Secretary R. Munusamy were among those who paid their last respects to the departed leader.
Ms. Bedi placed a wreath on the body of Shankar and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family.
Mr. Narayanasamy also consoled the family members of the BJP leader.
Shankar was one of the three legislators nominated by the Union Home Ministry to the assembly and all of them were sworn-in at Raj Nivas on July 5, 2017 by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath