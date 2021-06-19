Puducherry BJP MLA John Kumar’s supporters stage protest

PUDUCHERRY

19 June 2021 15:51 IST

The supporters demanded a cabinet berth for Mr Kumar, who switched to the BJP from the Congress, ahead of the Assembly elections

Supporters of A. John Kumar, representing Kamaraj Nagar constituency, staged a protest on Saturday in front of the BJP office demanding a ministerial berth for him in the AINRC-led NDA government in the Union Territory.

The protesters tried to enter the party office demanding a cabinet berth for Mr Kumar, who switched to the BJP from the Congress, ahead of the Assembly elections. They were later pacified by the leadership.

Advertising

Advertising