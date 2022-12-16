Puducherry BJP leadership opposes coalition government’s liquor policy

December 16, 2022 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opposed the decision of the Puducherry coalition government of which it is a constituent, to issue permits to start new distillery units and bars in the Union Territory.

“The attitude of the people is against the opening of more liquor outlets and hence ,they have started protesting. The BJP is also against the policy. The party legislators who are part of the coalition government are also against issuing licenses for distilleries and bars. On behalf of the BJP, I request the All India N. R Congress, which heads the coalition, to understand the sentiments of people. The Chief Minister should immediately cancel the permits given for liquor distilleries and bars, “ BJP president V. Saminathan has said in a statement.

Mr. Saminathan, a former legislator, said permits were given to start five distilleries and 250 bars/resto bars under the tourism category in the UT. He said he was compelled to make the BJP’s stand clear on the liquor policy after another alliance partner, the AIADMK, had sought an open clarification on the subject from the party leadership.

“Our party is very clear. We are against the [liquor] policy. We believe the Chief Minister will cancel the permits and find a solution to the issue, “ he said.

In the coalition ministry, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy handles the Excise portfolio. The Chief Minister has come under Opposition attack in recent months on the issue of the liquor policy with former Chief V. Narayanasamy raising corruption charges to the tune of ₹90 crore for his providing permits to distillery units.

Interestingly, BJP legislators in the last Assembly session had brought to the knowledge of the house, the corruption charges raised by the Opposition parties.

The UT has also witnessed a series of protests in recent weeks against opening of liquor outlets in residential areas.