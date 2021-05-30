Puducherry BJP leaders call on Nadda

PUDUCHERRY

30 May 2021 00:06 IST

They said the central leadership was apprised of political developments, COVID-19 situation

Amid the stand-off with the All India N.R. Congress in the National Democratic Alliance over Cabinet formation, a delegation from the Puducherry BJP called on party leaders in New Delhi on Saturday.

BJP leader A. Namassivayam and party general secretary and MLA Embalam Selvam met party president J.P. Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh in Delhi.

Mr. Selvam told The Hindu that they briefed the national leadership about the issues related to Cabinet formation and COVID-19.

