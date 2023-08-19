HamberMenu
Puducherry BJP dismisses former CM’s statement on Statehood as “political stunt”

Former Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy had said that if the Congress came to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it would grant the Union Territory, Statehood, in three months

August 19, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan

BJP Puducherry unit president V. Saminathan | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Dismissing former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy’s statement that the Congress party would accord Statehood to Puducherry if voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a “political stunt,” BJP president in Puducherry, V. Saminathan said the Congress had done nothing for the Union Territory while being in power at the Centre for almost 50 years.

“What they could not do in 50 years, now the former Chief Minister says he will get done in three months if the Congress returns to power. It is only a statement intended to gather votes for next year’s Lok Sabha polls,” he said in a statement. 

The BJP president was responding to the statement by Mr. Narayanasamy that the Congress high command has agreed to accord Statehood to the UT in three months of coming to power at the Centre after the 2024 elections.

Mr. Saminathan said the Congress had ruled Puducherry for several years and during their tenure, had passed 11 resolutions in the Assembly seeking Statehood. However, the party could not alter the status of Puducherry during those years, he said.

The BJP president said the Congress party had not just failed to deliver on the Statehood front but also on development. The Congress party was responsible for opening a separate account for the UT in the Reserve Bank of India. After opening the account, the loan component of the UT’s finances went up, the he said. “Mr. Narayanasamy has occupied important positions in the Central government. However, he did not contribute anything towards the development of the UT. Several small and micro industries were closed during his tenure,” the BJP president said.

Mr. Saminathan also said the former Chief Minister could only day-dream about the Congress returning to power at the Centre in 2024 elections.

