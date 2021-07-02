Puducherry BJP delegation calls on Nadda

A tussle between the AINRC and the BJP continues over the portfolio of Ministers of the UT government

Amid the continuing standoff with its senior alliance partner the All India N R Congress in the NDA government in the Union Territory, a BJP delegation continued with their consultation process with Central leaders in New Delhi on Friday.

After calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office on Thursday, the delegation, comprising nine party legislators (three nominated) , three Independents supporting the BJP, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal ( who was election in-charge for UT) and party president J. P Nadda.

The delegation led by party president V. Saminathan included Speaker Embalam Selvam, Ministers A. Namassivayam and Sai Saravanan

The delegation had sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening.

According to a top source in the party, the Prime Minister enquired about the portfolios allocated to the BJP ministers in the NDA government. “He didn't say anything when we informed him that the portfolios are yet to be allocated. But we have given a detailed briefing to Mr. Nadda and Mr. Reddy about the prevailing political situation in the UT,” the source said.

The tussle, according to a political source, was over the distribution of certain important portfolios such as Public Works, Local Administration, Revenue, Civil Supplies and Excise. Ministers from both AINRC and BJP are eyeing these crucial portfolios, the source added.