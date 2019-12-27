Puducherry best governed among UTs despite obstacles: Narayanasamy

Complimenting the entire administrative machinery for their contribution in making Puducherry as the best governed among the Union Territories in the Good Governance Index, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said the region would have achieved more heights if there was more financial support from Centre and non-interference from Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister said Puducherry came first among Union Territories on Good Governance Index, Public Health Index, Human Resource Development Index and Judicial and Public Security Index as per the ranking done by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and the Centre for Good Governance. A report in this regard was released by Union Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

“It is a Himalayan achievement considering the obstacles put by the Lt Governor and lack of financial assistance from Centre. We could have achieved more, if there was more support from Centre and non-interference from the part of the Lt Governor,” he said.

Responding to Lt Governor’s reaction on UT achieving the feat on Twitter and other social media platforms, the Chief Minister said Ms Bedi had lowered his dignity by singling out the Chief Secretary and his team for the honour. “She should have been gracious enough to acknowledge the contribution of the government. The entire machinery has contributed to the growth,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said Ms Bedi had often singled out the Education Department in her criticism. She had termed the department as worst administered but the Central government in its ranking had credited its performance, he said.

Responding to Ms Bedi’s statement that the government was annoyed due to her resistance on cabinet decisions to open casinos and breweries, the Chief Minister said “Ms Bedi has no right to comment on policy matters. If the Lt Governor is keen on stopping casinos, she should stop it in BJP ruled Goa.”

When asked repeatedly whether there was any move to open casinos, he said “the region is a major tourism destination. The government will take appropriate decision but even if we permit opening of casinos, it will be with certain regulations,” the Chief Minister said.