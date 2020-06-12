Puducherry

Puducherry bans roadside sales of fish

The Goubert Fish Market. S.S. Kumar   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Auctioning of fish shall be carried out only in the Modern Hygienic Fish Market, officials said

The Puducherry government has prohibited the retail sale and auction of fish in Goubert Market, to regulate the movement of people, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to a senior official, the decision was taken following overcrowding incidents being brought to the notice of the administration.

“Though the Modern Hygienic Fish Market was commissioned on ECR in Lawspet in 2014 and the allotment of shops/stalls was done in 2018, the facility is under-utilised with no auctioneer available, leading to unfruitful expenditure. The administration has now decided to make use of this facility,” the official added.

District Collector T. Arun has directed the Fisheries Department, Police and Municipalities to ensure that auction and sale of fish at the Goubert Market is prohibited immediately.

Auctioning of fish shall be carried out only in the Modern Hygienic Fish Market. The Department of Fisheries will monitor the sale till the time a tender for finalising an auctioneer for the auction hall is finalised by the Oulgaret Municipality.

The sale of fish is also prohibited at roadsides in the Puducherry and Oulgaret municipal limits and will take place only in designated places earmarked by the local bodies.

Those who fail to adhere to the instructions would face action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, officials said.

