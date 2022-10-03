Puducherry bags top prize in Jal Jeevan Awards

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 03, 2022 22:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory of Puducherry bagged the first prize in the Jal Jeevan Awards 2022 for the overall functionality category among States/Union Territories having more than 60% households with tap-water supply.

Puducherry and Karaikal, were also adjudged “Har Ghar Jal Certified Districts” for outstanding work in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Jal Shakti Ministry in providing tap connections to all rural households.

Puducherry was adjudged as the first Union Territory in the country to provide functional water tap connections to all 1,14,908 rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Jal Shakti Ministry, a press note said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to the Local Administration Department, Puducherry, during the recent Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations in Delhi.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

K. Lakshminarayanan, Public Words Department Minister and E. Vallavan, Local Administration Department Secretary, received the award from the President. Mr. Vallavan was joined by Ravideep Singh Chahar, Director, LAD, in receiving the “Har Ghar Jal Certified District” awards from Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for Jal Shakti.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app