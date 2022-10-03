Puducherry bags top prize in Jal Jeevan Awards

The Hindu Bureau October 03, 2022 22:17 IST

The Union Territory of Puducherry bagged the first prize in the Jal Jeevan Awards 2022 for the overall functionality category among States/Union Territories having more than 60% households with tap-water supply.

Puducherry and Karaikal, were also adjudged “Har Ghar Jal Certified Districts” for outstanding work in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Jal Shakti Ministry in providing tap connections to all rural households.

Puducherry was adjudged as the first Union Territory in the country to provide functional water tap connections to all 1,14,908 rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Jal Shakti Ministry, a press note said.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to the Local Administration Department, Puducherry, during the recent Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations in Delhi.

K. Lakshminarayanan, Public Words Department Minister and E. Vallavan, Local Administration Department Secretary, received the award from the President. Mr. Vallavan was joined by Ravideep Singh Chahar, Director, LAD, in receiving the “Har Ghar Jal Certified District” awards from Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for Jal Shakti.