Puducherry bags award for best logo

Puducherry Smart City Mission Ltd. has bagged the Business World Smart Cities Conclave and Awards under the category Innovative Logo for Smart City.

Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri will present the award at a function in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The 5th Business World Smart Cities Conclave and Awards is a platform that encourages to engage smart cities thought leaders and innovators to bring forth smart and sustainable ideas that can link progressive cities to best suited solutions.