Puducherry awash in Christmas spirit

Christmas was celebrated with pomp and gaiety in the city on Wednesday.
Churches were beautifully lit and decorated with sky lanterns.
Streets in the Boulevard were chock-a-block with tourists cheering in the Christmas season.
The singing of carols preceded the midnight mass from 11 p.m. Devotees sang Christmas carols and rejoiced watching Infant Jesus being taken to the crib with the special rituals. Archbishop Antony Anandarayar led the grand mass held at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral. At the Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges (Church of Our Lady of Angels) on Dumas Street, the Christmas mass was held in English, Tamil and French preceded by singing of carols in all three languages.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.