Puducherry awash in Christmas spirit

Christmas was celebrated with pomp and gaiety in the city on Wednesday.

Churches were beautifully lit and decorated with sky lanterns.

Streets in the Boulevard were chock-a-block with tourists cheering in the Christmas season.

The singing of carols preceded the midnight mass from 11 p.m. Devotees sang Christmas carols and rejoiced watching Infant Jesus being taken to the crib with the special rituals. Archbishop Antony Anandarayar led the grand mass held at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral. At the Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges (Church of Our Lady of Angels) on Dumas Street, the Christmas mass was held in English, Tamil and French preceded by singing of carols in all three languages.