GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry awarded for performance in implementing PM SVANidhi scheme

Published - July 20, 2024 12:22 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Director of LAD S. Sakthivel receiving award from Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for Puducherry‘s performance in implementing PM SVANidhi scheme in New Delhi.

Director of LAD S. Sakthivel receiving award from Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for Puducherry‘s performance in implementing PM SVANidhi scheme in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has acknowledged the performance of Puducherry government in the implementation of PM SVANidhi scheme aimed at supporting street vendors by providing credit facility.

Director of Local Administration S. Sakthivel received an award for the government’s performance in disbursement of loans among small States and Union Territories from Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar LaL Khattar at an event held in New Delhi.

The scheme launched after the COVID-19 pandemic involved provision for distribution of loans of ₹ 10,000, ₹ 20,000 and ₹ 50,000 in three stages based on beneficiary repayment history.

A communication from LAD said the Puducherry government has provided ₹ 10,000 as first tranche to 3, 474 beneficiaries, ₹ 20,000 to 971 beneficiaries and ₹ 50,000 to 232 beneficiaries. The street vendors availing loan under the scheme are eligible to get an interest subsidy of 7 %. The scheme is fully funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the communication said.

The vendors could avail the loan from Scheduled Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, Small Finance Banks, Co-operative Banks, Non Banking Finance Companies, Micro Finance Institutions and Self-Help Group banks, the communication said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.