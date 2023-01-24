ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Assembly to convene on February 3

January 24, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The House is expected to take up certain Bills, as well as the Revised Estimate for the current fiscal, Speaker R. Selvam said

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker R. Selvam addressing the press on Tuesday, on the commencement of the Assembly in Puducherry | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

The third session of the 15th Puducherry Assembly will commence on February 3, Speaker R. Selvam said on Tuesday. 

Addressing a press conference, he said the session will start at 9.30 a.m. The duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee, he added. 

The session, according to a government source, will be for a short duration. The house will take up the Revised Estimate for the current fiscal. Certain Bills will also be taken up for the consideration of the House, the source said. 

Full budget to be unveiled in March 

Mr. Selvam also said the government was in the process of preparing a full budget. Unlike the presentation of ‘vote on accounts’ in previous years, a full budget would be presented for the next financial year, he added . The budget would be presented in the second or third week of March. The budget session will commence with the customary address of the Lt Governor.

The State Planning Board is likely to meet on January 27 under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor to prepare a draft of the annual plan for the next fiscal, the source added.

When the Speaker was asked about complaints of official apathy in the implementation of government programmes, he said the issue was raised in the last session of the Assembly. “The House had issued a warning to officials on course correction but some of them have not yet changed their style of functioning. The Assembly will certainly look into the issue,“ Mr Selvam said. 

