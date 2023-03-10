Puducherry Assembly takes up L-G’s address for discussion

March 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Assembly on Friday took up for discussion the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address in the House on the opening day of the Budget session held on Thursday.

Immediately after paying obituary references to victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey - Syria and former AIADMK legislator K. Natarajan, the Assembly on Friday started a discussion on the motion moved by BJP legislator A. John Kumar for a discussion on L-G’s address.

Initiating the discussion, Independent legislator M. Sivasankaran contended because of the smooth administrative relationship between the government, Lt. Governor and the Centre, several welfare and development programmes could be implemented in the last one year. He urged the government to fulfil all the promises made to the voters in the coming months.

While legislators belonging to ruling AINRC, BJP and Independents supporting BJP have expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the government, DMK MLAs who spoke on Friday were critical of the government, Centre, and Lt. Governor.

DMK legislator L. Sambath said the Chief Minister was only lamenting about lack of power to implement programmes framed by the government. The government was not able to execute any of the schemes announced in the last Budget. He sought to know from the BJP legislators on the reason for the Centre to not accord Statehood for Puducherry.

Another legislator from the party, Anibal Kennedy, accused the government of surrendering its rights to the Lt. Governor.

The House was later adjourned for the day. The Assembly will meet again on Monday for Chief Minister N.Rangasamy to present a full Budget. It will be after a gap of 12 years that a government will be presenting a full Budget before the beginning of a financial year.