Puducherry Assembly Speaker resigns

Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu on Sunday resigned the Speaker post citing health reasons.

Mr. Sivakolundhu, who submitted his resignation addressed to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, handed over the letter to the Assembly Secretary R. Mounnisamy.

The resignation was later forwarded to the Lt. Governor.

In the resignation letter, Mr. Sivakolundhu, who is Congress MLA representing Lawspet, said he has quit as Speaker only on health grounds.

Meanwhile, his brother V.P. Ramalingam and son Ramesh joined the BJP in Karaikal in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a campaigning event, along with former Congress legislator A. John Kumar and former DMK legislator K. Venkatesan.

The developments assumed added significance with Puducherry headed for Assembly elections on April 6 under President's rule.