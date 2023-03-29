ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Assembly | Speaker enforces ban on single-use plastics in Assembly premises from May 1

March 29, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Speaker said the government had already banned the use of 14 plastic items, including carry bags, plastic plates and water packets in the Union Territory and said these items would not be allowed; he urged legislators to cooperate in this matter

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly premises | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Speaker R. Selvam gave a ruling enforcing the ban on single-use plastic items in the Legislative Assembly from May 1. 

Giving his ruling after winding up the question hour on Wednesday, he said the government had already banned the use of 14 plastic items, including carry bags, plastic plates and water packets in the Union Territory. The use of these items will not be allowed inside the Assembly from May 1, he said. 

Mr. Selvam urged legislators to cooperate with the ban.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Committee appointed for civil service posts

The Speaker also directed Secretaries A. Nedunchezhiyan and R. Kesavan to coordinate with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the creation of 83 Pondicherry civil service officers posts in the UT.  The secretaries have been asked to submit a report on the creation of the 83 posts to the Chief Minister in a month’s time, he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US