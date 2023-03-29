HamberMenu
Puducherry Assembly | Speaker enforces ban on single-use plastics in Assembly premises from May 1

The Speaker said the government had already banned the use of 14 plastic items, including carry bags, plastic plates and water packets in the Union Territory and said these items would not be allowed; he urged legislators to cooperate in this matter

March 29, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly premises

A view of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly premises | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Speaker R. Selvam gave a ruling enforcing the ban on single-use plastic items in the Legislative Assembly from May 1. 

Giving his ruling after winding up the question hour on Wednesday, he said the government had already banned the use of 14 plastic items, including carry bags, plastic plates and water packets in the Union Territory. The use of these items will not be allowed inside the Assembly from May 1, he said. 

Mr. Selvam urged legislators to cooperate with the ban.

Committee appointed for civil service posts

The Speaker also directed Secretaries A. Nedunchezhiyan and R. Kesavan to coordinate with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the creation of 83 Pondicherry civil service officers posts in the UT.  The secretaries have been asked to submit a report on the creation of the 83 posts to the Chief Minister in a month’s time, he said. 

