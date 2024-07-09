ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Assembly Speaker calls on Union Finance Minister

Updated - July 09, 2024 10:59 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 10:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker R. Selvam meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Speaker R. Selvam called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday, and requested her to expedite clearance for the Union Territory’s Budget. A release from the Speaker’s Office said that the Centre was asked to clear the draft of the annual plan sent by the territorial administration for budget presentation.

The Puducherry government fixed the draft of the annual outlay for 2024-25 at ₹12,700 crore, and forwarded it to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for approval.

The release further said that the Speaker urged Ms. Sitharaman to include in the Union Budget, railway projects connecting Puducherry with Cuddalore and Tindivanam.

