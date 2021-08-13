Puducherry Assembly session to start on August 26

PUDUCHERRY:

13 August 2021 16:21 IST

The Budget session of the Legislative Assembly will commence on August 26 with the customary address of the Lieutenant Governor.

Announcing the commencement of the session at a press conference on Friday, Speaker R. Selvam said the session would start at 9.30 a.m. with the address of the Lt. Governor.

The election for the Deputy Speaker would be held on the first day. Also, the Business Advisory Committee would meet on the same day to decide on the duration of the session and date for presenting the first Budget of the National Democratic Alliance government.

It might be recalled that a few weeks after the Ministers were sworn-in, the government had sent draft of the annual plan of ₹10,100 crore for the Centre’s approval.

The foundation for the construction of a new Assembly-cum-Administrative complex would be held on September 9, he said adding the government was planning to invite Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Speaker said he would accompany Chief Minister N. Rangasamy when he makes a visit to New Delhi to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shah.

Mr. Selvam said he had already requested the Centre to fund the entire cost for construction of the new Assembly building.