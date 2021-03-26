Puducherry Assembly polls | BJP manifesto focuses on women, students, jobs and tourism

PUDUCHERRY

26 March 2021 13:47 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the manifesto on Friday

A slew of measures aimed at the empowerment of women, improving educational needs of students, making the region a spiritual hub and encouraging economic activity find mention in the BJP manifesto for the April 6 Assembly elections in Puducherry. The BJP is contesting in alliance with the AINRC.

The manifesto, released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, promises to provide free and quality education to girl students from KG to PG and also to give free scooters to college girls.

The party has also promised to waive loans taken by Women Self-Help Groups which were affected by COVID-19, free public transport for women, 50 % reservation for women employees in government institutions and in local body elections.

The manifesto promises interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh for women SHGs, free healthcare for women and the setting up of sanitary napkin vending machines at public places, schools, colleges, Anganwadis and PDS outlets.

The party has also said it will address the long-pending demand to set up a separate school education board which would also conduct Class 10 and 12 final exams. Kendriya Vidyalayon/Navodaya Vidyalayas will be set up in all commune panchayats, the manifesto said.

With an effort to make the Union Territory a spiritual hub, the BJP promised, among other things, to remove all donation at places of worship from government control. Restoration of the glory of Thirunallar Temple by building a temple complex, restoration of Arikamedu Archeological site, historical temples, and holding of an international cultural and spiritual festival annually were among the other promises. The party promised to remove all encroachments on temple lands and set up of a special Temple Restoration Fund to renovate and repair temples.

On the tourism sector, the party has said it will develop new tourism centres and construct a 150 ft statue of poet Subramania Bharati. The party promised to create 2.5 lakh job opportunities, set up IT parks, textile parks, an elevated rail line to Chennai via Mamallapuram, upgrade of Puducherry airport, railway station and also promised helicopter/seaplane service between Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Ms. Sitharaman said the promises reflected the will of people as the party had prepared the manifesto after collecting suggestions from the public.

Ms. Sitharaman said “The Prime Minister has got a vision for Puducherry and unlike the previous Congress government, BJP will implement all poll promises.”