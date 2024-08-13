GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry Assembly passes ₹12,700 crore Budget for current fiscal

Published - August 13, 2024 09:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The government has outlined several welfare and development schemes in the Budget for the current financial year, said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy while wrapping up the discussion in the Assembly. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Legislative Assembly on Tuesday approved Puducherry’s annual Budget of ₹12,700 crore after a discussion and voting on demands for grants of various government departments.

Winding up the discussion, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the government has outlined several welfare and development schemes in the Budget for the current financial year.

Seeking co-operation from officials for speedy implementation of programmes, the Chief Minister said the government has given thrust on welfare measures and for spending under the capital head. Adequate funds have been allocated for Adi Dravidar Welfare Department. A committee has been constituted to monitor implementation of schemes utilising Special Component Plan fund, the Chief Minister said.

Announcing the revival of Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Centenary Housing Scheme, Mr. Rangasamy said the government would provide a sum of ₹5 lakh for the construction of proper houses to people belonging to the below poverty line category. The Central government’s ongoing housing scheme for people under BPL category would run parallel to the U.T. government’s scheme, he said.

Earlier, replying to the discussion on demands for grants pertaining to the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar said the Union Territory has 18% of SC and ST population. The government has set aside 21% of the budgetary allocation for the Adi Dravidar community. The Budget has incorporated several welfare schemes for the members of the community, he said.

