Puducherry Assembly holds short duration session; Opposition stages walkout

September 20, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Amid a walk out by the Opposition DMK and Congress, the Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday met for around 30 minutes, to fulfil the government’s Constitutional commitment of adhering to the interregnum of six months between two sessions.

Immediately after the House assembled at 9. 30 a.m., Speaker R. Selvam made obituary references to former legislators who passed away recently, and also to those killed in natural calamities in Libya and Morocco.

The Speaker then read out a resolution thanking the Central government, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and officials for paving the way for the introduction of 10% reservation for NEET-qualified government school students in medical admissions.

The Speaker also read out resolutions complimenting Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his long-term vision for the successful lunar landing and for the holding of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

After the Speaker placed the resolutions before the House, CM Rangasamy tabled the Puducherry Members of the Legislative Assembly (Prevention of Disqualification) Amendment Bill, 2023 and Puducherry Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

A senior official told The Hindu that an amendment was made to the Puducherry Members of Legislative Assembly (Prevention of Disqualification) Act to include the Animal Welfare Board among the statutory bodies in the Union Territory to insulate legislators from being disqualified under the principles of the Office of Profit when they were appointed as chairpersons or members of the Board.

As far the introduction of Goods and Services Tax Bill went, the official said it was to incorporate decisions made in the recent GST Council meetings. The audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for the year ended March, 2022 was also tabled in the Assembly. The Speaker adjourned the house sine die at around 10 a.m.

Opposition stages walk out

DMK and Congress legislators objecting to the holding of a short duration session, staged a walkout. Interacting with reporters after the walkout, Opposition leader R. Siva said there were several pressing issues that needed to be discussed in the Assembly. Several welfare schemes announced in the budget had not reach the desired beneficiaries. The scheme to provide ₹ 1,000 to women heads of BPL families was not fully implemented, Mr. Siva said. He said the government had been complaining about the non-cooperation of the Chief Secretary in executing welfare and development programmes. The government should have allotted time in the Assembly to discuss the conduct of the official. Also, the spread of dengue warranted a discussion in the House, he added.

“The government held the Assembly as a mere formality. The legislators were denied the right to raise issues concerning the public,” he said.