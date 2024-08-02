GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry Assembly condoles loss of lives in landslides in Kerala

Published - August 02, 2024 12:37 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Assembly on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the landslides at Wayanad in Kerala.

As soon as the House convened for the second day of the Budget session, Speaker R. Selvam expressed grief over the loss of lives in landslides.

Obituary references were also made to former legislators K. M. Krishnamoorthy and K. Anbalagan. The members observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to people who died in the landslides and to the former legislators.

After the obituary references were made, the Legislators participated in a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Lieutenant Governor’s address.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy would be presenting the Budget at 9 a.m on Friday. An outlay of ₹12,700 for 2024-25 has already been approved by the Puducherry Planning Board and Ministry of Home Affairs.

