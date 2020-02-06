Puducherry Assembly cannot adopt resolution on CAA, BJP says

The local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday requested Puducherry Assembly Speaker V. P Sivakolundhu not to allow any discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the floor of the House contending that it would amount to violation of provisions of the Union Territories Act, 1963.

In a memorandum to the Speaker, nominated legislators belonging to BJP, V. Saminathan, K. G Shankar and S. Selvaganapathy said as per section 18 of the Act, the Legislative Assembly was empowered to enact laws on matters enumerated in the State and Concurrent lists. The subject of Citizenship falls under the domain of the Central list and hence the Assembly has no power to discuss the issue, the memorandum said.

“Consequently, any discussion on CAA exceeds the legislative powers of the Assembly and must not be permitted in the Assembly. Any discussion on CAA will be a violation of Constitution of India under which all of us have taken oath and pledged to uphold the constitution,” the memorandum said.

The ruling Congress has convened a special session of the Assembly on February 12 to adopt a resolution urging Centre to repeal CAA.