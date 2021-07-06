Puducherry Assembly building relocation project gets a push

Old site: The Puducherry Legislative Assembly currently functions out of a French-era heritage building.

PUDUCHERRY

06 July 2021 23:46 IST

The ₹320 crore project will come up on a 14 acre site in Thattanchavady

The long-pending proposal to relocate the 33 member Puducherry Legislative Assembly from the French-era heritage building to a newly-built integrated complex is finally getting off the drawing board.

The ₹320 crore project envisages moving the Assembly to a newly-built multi-storied complex on a 14-acre site in Thattanchavady.

Fast-tracking project

After chairing a meeting with Minister A. Namassivayam and top officials, Assembly Speaker R. Selvam told newsmen on Monday night that he had directed officials to fast-track the project, including the relocation of the handful of government offices now functioning on the identified site.

The timeline set for completing the project is 15-16 months. The project, which was mooted as far back as the 2001-08 Chief Ministerial term of N. Rangasamy (then with the Congress), got a fillip recently after Mr. Selvam flagged the long-felt aspiration at a virtual meeting convened in June by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

He also pitched the case when a BJP delegation called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

A formal proposal is being prepared for submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, for what has been conceived as a fully Centrally-funded project.

The new site would house the Legislative Assembly, chambers of the Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs as well as the Chief Secretariat and other government offices.

According to Mr. Selvam, Home Minister Amit Shah has been invited, along with Mr. Birla, to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony and to lay the foundation stone, scheduled immediately after August 15.

It was decided at the high-level meeting to initiate the relocation of establishments from the site that include the Puducherry Agro Service and Industries Corporation Limited (PASIC), the Puducherry Agro Products, the Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PAPSCO) and the Agricultural Market Committee offices.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Secretaries Ashok Kumar (Revenue), Vikrant Raja (Public Works), L. Kumar (Excise) and Padma Jaiswal (Printing and Stationary), District Collector Purva Garg, PWD Chief Engineer V. Sathyamurti and Assembly Secretary R. Mounissamy were among those who participated.