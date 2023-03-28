ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry Assembly | AINRC, DMK legislators express displeasure over conduct of civil servants

March 28, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

AINRC member A. K D. Arumugham, who raised the issue, said processing of files for various schemes was constantly delayed by the Chief Secretary and other officials, hampering implementation; he was supported in this by other AINRC members as well as the Opposition DMK

The Hindu Bureau

Legislators belonging to the All India N R Congress (AINRC) in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday, expressed displeasure over the conduct of the Chief Secretary and some officials in Puducherry.

Raising the issue during zero hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, AINRC member A. K D. Arumugham said files forwarded by the Chief Minister and Ministers to the Chief Secretary were returned, and delayed. He sought a direction from the Chair to the Chief Secretary to take into consideration the concerns of the elected government. The delay in clearing files hampers implementation of government programmes, he said.

When other AINRC members came out in support of Mr. Arumugham, legislators belonging to the principal opposition party, the DMK also joined the AINRC members in condemning the attitude of some officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DMK member A.M.H Nazeem said the government should take up the attitude of the bureaucrats with the Central government. He recalled the stand taken by former CM R. V Janakiraman against the Chief Secretary of that time. Mr. Nazeem said the Central government took immediate action against the Chief Secretary when Mr. Janakiraman took up the administrative hurdles he faced from officials.

Opposition leader R. Siva said the DMK would extend support to any action contemplated by the House against officials who were delaying the clearing of files. He also urged the Speaker to give a ruling directing officials to cooperate in the implementation of schemes. To this, the Speaker said he would consult the Chief Minister and take a decision before end of the session.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US