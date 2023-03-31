Puducherry Assembly adopts unanimous resolution on Statehood, 14th time in legislative history

March 31, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In a significant change of stance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday supported a private member’s resolution moved separately by the principal Opposition DMK and an Independent legislator in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, demanding Statehood, later unanimously adopted as a government resolution, following a request made by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

This is the 14 14th time in the legislative history of the Union Territory that the government has adopted a resolution for Statehood. Friday’s resolution has urged the Central government to accord Statehood for Puducherry after members en masse spoke in favour of raising the status of Puducherry to a State that would result in vesting full powers with the elected government.

As the House met on the last day of the budget session, Speaker R. Selvam took up the resolutions tabled by Opposition leader R. Siva, his fellow DMK members A.M.H Nazeem, Anibal Kennedy, Senthil Kumar as well as Independent member G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy, seeking Statehood.

After the Speaker invited other members to express their view, the BJP, Congress and other Independents also extended full support to the government for the steps it planned to initiate for obtaining Statehood.

Expressing his happiness over the support extended by all the members, the Chief Minister said, “The House had so far passed 13 resolutions seeking Statehood. But I have not seen such unanimity in the house [before, as I’m seeing now] for the present resolution on Statehood. It is historic. The Centre is cooperative to the demands of the territorial administration and I am hopeful that we will be able to obtain Statehood this year itself.”

Delegation to meet PM

The CM said the government would lead a delegation of legislators to New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Union Ministers and other like minded MPs, to further press for Statehood.

The BJP, which had so far remained ambivalent on its stance on Statehood, with its nominated members taciturn on the issue during the previous Congress term, came out in full support, with its Minister A. Namassivayam, heading the crucial Home portfolio, demanding that until Statehood was achieved, there needed to be an amendment to the Rules of Business of Government of Puducherry, 1963 (as per the rules the Lt Governor is Administrator of UT), and for more devolution of financial powers to the Cabinet.

Home Minister calls for amendments to rules, more powers to Cabinet

“The BJP will fully endorse the stand to obtain Statehood and will extend full cooperation in engaging with the Central government. Parallelly, till we obtain Statehood, the government should press for an amendment to the Business Rules to alter sections which stand as a hindrance to the elected government in discharging responsibilities and also for devolution of financial powers, the Home Minister said.

Mr. Namassivayam said at present, the financial powers of the Chief Minister and Ministers were severely curtailed. “Even a secretary can sanction works to the tune of up to ₹2 crore,” he added. He also stressed the need to initiate steps to prevail upon the Centre to include the UT under the ambit of the Finance Commission recommendations.

In another interesting turn of events, Independent legislator representing Yanam, Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, too extended support for the Statehood cause. Mr. Ashok said he fully supported Statehood, through the retaining of the enclave.

Whenever such resolutions were adopted in the past, Malladi Krishna Rao, who represented Yanam for almost 25 years, used to abstain as he feared Statehood would lead to the region’s geographical separation from Puducherry.

Mr. Nehru staged a walk out from the Assembly after the Speaker expunged his remarks about the pressure put by NGOs and other organisations, on the government, on the issue of Statehood. The Speaker said the House was only taking the views of legislators and adopting the resolution accordingly.